Dare said: “You have done us proud. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is happy with you. Nigerians are happy with you and all we can say now to all of you is ‘thank you’.

“It is not just about the co- lour of medals around your necks. Whether you have a medal or not, you have demonstrated that you have great abilities in spite of your challenges. “You should also be happy and proud of yourselves. You broke records, set some new world records, received standing ovations many times and held your own against the best and kept your heads up,” Dare concluded.