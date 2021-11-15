ALHAJI Abba Abdullahi Yola has been announced as the Chief Of Staff (COS) to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

He is also the Ciroman Yola.

A veteran, he has been involved directly with sport as an athlete /player and administrator over several years.

He is expected to bring his vast experience to bear on this new assignment having worked closely with the Ministry in the past.