The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare Friday attended the finale of the Daura Emirate Football Competition held in honour of Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar in Daura, Katsina State.

The finale which was played on the rehabilitated Daura Township Stadium featured Hadi Sirika FC and Gakuwa Pillars and ended in a penalty shoot-out 5-4 in favour of Hadi Sirika FC.

In recognition of the efforts of the Minister to rehabilitate the Daura Stadium, the Daura Emirate Soccer Coaching Society presented an Award of Excellence to Dare, lauding his commitment to sports development in the country.

