Few days after he was conferred with the Hero of Democracy Award in Abuja, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes has conferred another award on Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The award; tagged “Merit Award was bestowed on the minister for his contributions to uplifting the youth, development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general during a colourful award ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday.

According to the president of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Yemi Soladoye “We are grateful to Chief Sunday Dare for his commitment and support to the development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria at large. Since he became minister, he has not only supported our activities, but also offered us the use of facilities for the Ibadan Week without charges. He has displayed uncommon love and kindness towards Ibadan. It is for these and other reasons that we are honouring him today with the “Most Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland” award.