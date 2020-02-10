Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of Sports and Youths, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended the Wrestling Federation of Nigeria over the quality of work done on the Wrestling Theatre in Yenagoa.

Dare, who stated this after being conducted around the wrestling theatre by the President of the association and Commissioner of Sports in Bayelsa State, Mr Daniel Igali, gave kudos to Igali and board members of the Federation for their determination and commitment to developing wrestling going by the quality of work done.

He also commended the Governor Henry Seraike Dickson led Bayelsa state government for its support and commitment to ensure the wrestling federation performs.

The Minister, who seized the opportunity to congratulate Nigerian wrestlers on their recent laurels, assured that his Ministry would continue to partner with the Federation to secure sponsorship and support for wrestlers.

“As a Ministry, we will also join hands to ensure that the place will be befitting for wrestlers and athletes. Due to paucity of funds that is why the work is a bit slow for now. We have given some funds to the board members also they can still source for more funds from other areas.”

Dare explained that the Ministry is working around the clock to ensure adequate preparation for Nigeria athletes ahead the Tokyo Olympic games