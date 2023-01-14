The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare led a strong team that included top ministry officials that arrived Nnewi on Friday for the official commissioning of the ‘Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Sports Club’.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports said he is happy to be part of this landmark occasion which has opened a new page in sports development and youth empowerment in Nnewi South Local Government and by extension, Anambra State of Nigeria.

“I deem it fit to be part of this noble event. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has invested in youths and in sports, most especially, he has impacted his Senatorial District with positive changes.

“It is a clear fact that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has been in the football fraternity, for more than a decade having run a professional football club, as well as owning a stadium that once hosted a CAF Confederation Cup match. That is an indication of his passion and investment in sports.”

In his response, the chairman of former Federation Cup champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah said the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Football Competition currently ongoing across 119 senatorial many years of support.