Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has commended the country’s Under-20 football team, the Flying Eagles, for qualifying for the final of the WAFU B Under-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Flying Eagles beat the Young Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday in a pulsating semi final encounter, booking a place in Saturday’s final as well as qualify for the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2023.

“Your hard earned victory over Côte d’Ivoire in the semi final and your performances in the games against Ghana and Burkina Faso have shown what is possible when a team plays with focus, determination and discipline,” Dare said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We are so proud of you all, both players, coaches and also happy with the results so far. We are solidly behind you. However, this is not the time to rest on your oars. The journey ahead of you is a long one.”