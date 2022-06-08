Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Gumel over his recent award from the Emperor of Japan.

Gumel was conferred with The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon by the Emperor of Japan through the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa.

The Minister said the award for Gumel, who is also a honourable member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is a confirmation of his relentless service to sports and commitment to its development both home and abroad.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Dare, “Engineer Gumel has served and is still serving Nigeria meritoriously and his impact in sports is global. We are proud of him and believe that he still has a lot more up his sleeves.”

Gumel is also on the executive council of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .