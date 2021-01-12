Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has applauded the duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, respectively, for their contributions to nation building in various capacities.

The minister, a native of Ogbomoso, stressed that the recent visit of the Alaafin to his counterpart in Ogbomoso is, indeed, a timely and welcome development, that will further boost peace and unity across the state.

Dare, while extolling the virtues of the paramount rulers, emphasised that the role of traditional institutions in nation building cannot be undermined, adding that monarchs should be accorded constitutional responsibility.

The elated Ogbomoso born politician urged the political class not to play politics with royal institutions, as they are destined by God to govern their subjects.

Dare said: “I was elated when I got the news that Baba Alaafin visited Baba Soun, after decades.

“This is a sign that the New Year will usher in great accomplishments and successes across board.

“For us in Oyo State, in particular, and Nigeria in general, these great personalities have made remark- able, invaluable and historic contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.