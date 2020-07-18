Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare has empowered 300 women through the disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) interest free loan across all the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Government Development Authorities (LCDAs) in Oyo State.

The first phase of the empowerment programme took place yesterday, at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, with women from Oyo South and Oyo Central Senatorial Districts benefiting.

The second phase of the programme for other women beneficiaries from Oyo North Senatorial District is expected to take place on Monday, in the ancient city of Ogbomoso, the country home of the honourable minister.

Dare, who was represented by the former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Olagunju Ojo, enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

“The empowerment isn’t about giving people money; it’s about giving them power, one that cannot be taken away from them, and through which they can sustain themselves. I commend Hon. Sunday Akin Dare for his genuine commitments to the poverty alleviation schemes. I also urge all the beneficiaries to make good use of the money,” Olagunju stated.