Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, yesterday, in Abuja, said Nigeria’s performance at the African Games in Morocco would serve as a benchmark for preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Team Nigeria won a total of 121 medals made up of 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze to finish second behind Egypt at the games in Rabat.

Briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Dare said Team Nigeria had only seven weeks to prepare for the games and still performed creditably well.

He further observed that if Nigeria had had a longer period of preparation, the team would have performed better. “So, there is a lesson learnt from there,” Dare stressed.