Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare on Monday received the COVID-19 vaccine with an assurance that it was safe and effective.

According to the Minister “I have received the vaccine in order to re assure our athletes, officials and indeed all Nigerians that it is safe, effective and we must all key unto it.

“Apart from Aviation, entertainment and tourism, sports was the worst hit by COVID-19. We had to shut down the sports festival few days to commencement, the Olympics was also postponed. The players, officials and fans were affected. Now that we are back on track, all the protocols put in place like wearing of mask, hand washing, use of sanitatizers and social distancing must be respected. We must take all precautions so that the virus does not spread.”