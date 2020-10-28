Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor in Ibadan on Monday, Mr. Dare said, ”The President is profoundly committed to the pursuit of youth development programmes. We have 25 youth development programmes in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We need the youth because they are the ones that can pull the trigger. Mr. President knows that the Governors must be car- ried along, hence his directive that Ministers should go back to their States to secure the support of the youth. You have an onerous task and I commend what you are doing. Although parties may differ, but we have a common goal to develop our state.

In his response, Makinde said, “Our meeting is a demonstration of how the ENDSARS protests has further united us. We need to develop the tourism potentials of our state and the country, but if they destroy Lagos it will affect everything we want to do. Whatever happens in Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre, affects the entire country. Politics is temporary, it must not divide us. “When it is time for politics, we would play politics. Only God gives power. We must come together for now to develop our state. We are together in this until 2022. Some people see politics as do or die, but may soon find themselves in the same party. People would come and go, so politics should not be skin deep.” The Minister presented all available programmes to the Governor and how the youth can benefit.