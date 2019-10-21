The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare will on Monday inaugurate a committee to review the participation of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar as part of measures to forestall a re-occurrence of the challenges that resulted in a poor showing for Team Nigeria at the championships.

The inauguration, which is scheduled to hold by 2pm at the Media Centre Package ‘ A’,Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja,in a press statement signed by Olusade Adesola,the Ministry’s permanent secretary will set the terms of reference for the Committee, chiefly amongst which will be to investigate the factors responsible for the less than impressive performance of Nigeria’s athletes at the championships as well as the remote and immediate factors responsible for the avoidable disqulification of Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru.

The committee will also be saddled with the responsibility to make recommendations that will ensure improved performance of Nigeria’s athletes at major championships as well as any other recommendations as may be deemd fit.