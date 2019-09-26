Bunmi Ogunyale

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has assured embattled former Super Eagles’ coach, Samson Siasia of his mother’s return from kidnappers’ den.

The minister, who joined President Muhammadu Buhari entourage to the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, stated this yesterday.

Dare via his twitter handle wrote: “I just arrived New York and noted conversations around Siasia Samson. I recalled he came to visit me, but I was unavailable. I subsequently sent a sorry note, to which he responded. The relevant agencies are at work. We hope they yield results as they have on many previous occasions.

“Our prayers are with Siasia and his family over these developments. Siasia served the country well. A football veteran no doubt.”

Mrs. Ogere Siasia, 76 and two others had been held captive since they were seized in Bayelsa, southern Nigeria 10 weeks ago.

A former international, Siasia won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria and played in their maiden World Cup appearance later that same year.

As a coach he led his country’s U-20 and U-23 sides to continental success in 2005 and 2015 respectively.