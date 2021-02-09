Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has come to the rescue of ailing former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Sofoluwe who is reportedly down with a brain ailment.

The minister last weekend sent money through another ex international to support the medical bill of the ace defender. In addition, the minister has promised to speak to a state governor to pick the medical bill of the surgery.

The minister’s response is coming on the heels of an appeal by former international, Waidi Akanni for public spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the ex player.

The minister had last year offered financial lifeline to mothers of late internationals, Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji, Ali Jeje Ibrahim and quartermiler, Sunday Bada.

Sofoluwe, nicknamed Dean of Defence by legendary radio commentator, Ernest Okonkwo for his defence prowess won 40 caps for the Super Eagles and scored one goal. He held away in the right back position between1983 and 1988, playing at the 1984 and 1988 African Nations Cups.

He also played for defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, IICC of Ibadan, and Gateway Football Club of Abeokuta.

Sofoluwe is currently at ICU at LUTH waiting to undergo brain surgery.