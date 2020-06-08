The list being drawn up to expand the reach in terms of welfare for the families of Nigeria’s late sports heroes and the living who are in need of assistance as ordered by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, include the families of late coaches Shuaibu Amodu, Stephen Keshi, and Mudashiru Lawal Manga Muhammed who were footballers to mention but a few. Speaking on the list the Minister said, “We have complied a list of not only ex players and athletes, we included coaches who served their father land.

They deserve be part of what we are doing. Their families as well as those with one form of ailment or the other. “Someone like late Stephen Keshi who won the Nations Cup 2013 in South Africa. We need to visit the wife and family. The man served this country both as player and as a coach. It is four years today late Stephen Keshi passed away we cant pretend to forget so soon that he was truly a patriot and as well legend of the round leather game.