Sports minister, Sunday Dare has reeled out the several new conditions Gernot Rohr has to meet for him to keep his post as Super Eagles coach.

“Rohr has to take up higher standard of responsibility. He has an opportunity to prove himself,” the sports minister disclosed on a social media interview monitored by SCORENigeria

The conditions are as follows: Scout for players from the domestic league for the Super Eagles because the minister maintained there are quality players in the league.

He must live in Nigeria for at least 10 months of the year, his salaries will now be paid in Naira and not hard currency and must build a “solid” Super Eagles ‘B’ team.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has since presented a new two-year contract to Rohr, who has been in charge of the three-time African champions since 2016.