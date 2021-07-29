Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured the youths of the his support in their aspirations to be elected into various positions in the forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

Acknowledging the roles played by the youths in building, prompting and sustaining genuine democracy, the minister said the future is now for the youths to be actively engaged in party activities and democratic process.

Dare described the youth as a major asset for Nigeria to attain enviable heights and added that he will continue to mobilise resources: human and material to advance the cause of the youths in national polity.

While urging the youths to be involved in politics, Dare said they must live up to expectations in promoting the ideals of the party.

He said: “I have continually advocated the participation of youths in politics in a bid to build a balanced, fair and just society.

“The youths are key to nation building and as such, we must engage them on policies, programmes and projects that will advance not just their cause, but the society in general.

“At the party and national levels, I have consistently pushed for youths-friendly agenda for the sake of national interest.

“As the ward, local government and state congresses are scheduled to commence on July 31, the youths must be accorded their rightful positions in the party leadership hierarchy at all levels.

“The Federal Government will continue to promote youth-friendly initiatives for the well being of the nation,” he said.

The minister, who is currently in Japan for the 2021 Olympics games, at a pre-congress stakeholders meeting of APC in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, cautioned chieftains, stakeholders and members of the party against division while maintaining that the APC is one united family.

