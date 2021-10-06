Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has mourned the passing of a former Nigerian international footballer Sunny Oyarekhua.

Oyarekhua, a policeman who rose to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), was a prominent member of the men’s senior national football team, Green Eagles between 1971 – 1975.

He was the top scorer at the 1973 All African Games, helping the Green Eagles to the gold medal. He would later serve as a board member of the Nigeria Football Association.

According to the Sports Minister, “Oyarekhua’s death is the exit of a great footballer who served Nigeria well and played a role in the advent of the glory days of Nigerian football.”

Dare then prayed God to rest his soul and comfort the family, friends and colleagues he left behind.

