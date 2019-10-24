Bunmi Ogunyale

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has approved the refund of monies wrongfully paid into the account of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

Dare gave the approval for the refund via his twitter handle @SundayDare on Wednesday.

“I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

“In a few days from now the funds should hit the account of the IAAF, baring any interbank delays. With this, Nigeria’s reputation is regained,” he tweeted.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) had mistakenly granted the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) $150,000 instead of $15,000.

The amount paid was supposed to be the annual grants to member federations for the year 2017.

When the IAAF accountants discovered the error, the AFN was asked to refund the $135,000 excess.