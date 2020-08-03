Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has described the death of former Green Eagles star, Chukwuma Igweonu as the end of another golden era of Nigerian football, even as he praised the exploits of the late player.

Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to1972. Some of his teammates include Godwin Achebe, Emmanuel Omiunu, Isaac Nnado Jide Johnson, Lati Gomez and Niyi Omowon.

In his tributes to the former Rangers and Plateau player, who was referred to as ‘It’s a goal’ because of his goal scoring prowess, the minister said; “Nigeria has lost another great player in Igweonu who was such a prolific scorer that he was nicknamed ‘It’s a goal.’ He belonged to the old generation of players who played in Nigeria’s first appearance in the Nations Cup in 1963 in Ghana. He was not just a great player; he was also a role model to many players who emulated his sterling qualities. He was one of the golden boys of that era. He made so much impact that cannot be forgotten in Nigeria’s football history. We have lost a rear gem; another chapter has closed in our football history. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Nigerian football family. May God console the family and may his soul rest in peace,” the Minister said.