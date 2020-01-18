The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has showered encomium on wrestling sensation Odunayo Adekuroye for winning gold in the final of the 57kg class of the Mattei Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in far away Rome.

The Minister praised the former world no 1 wrestler for knocking out her opponent Indian Anshu Anshu 10-0 via technical superiority to clinch the gold in that category.

“I am not surprised really, she is a true representation of the never say die Nigerian spirit. She is always eager to win laurels for the country.

“Don’t forget she was adopted at the Adopt Initiative launch. She will get all the needed support to train and continue in that manner. We as Nigerians should be proud of her,” the Minister added.

Mr. Sunday Dare also congratulated Oborududu Blessing for winning bronze in the 68kg category of the competition. “I have no doubt in my mind she can get better. One day, it will be gold. I congratulate all the Nigerian wrestlers at the competition. They are all winners,” the Minister concluded.