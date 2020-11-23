Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has promised that the Federal Government will overhaul the senior national football tea, Super Eagles, to ensure they get to the best possible height in world soccer. The minister also promised to align the Nigeria Football (NFF) administrative architecture to the aspirations of people of Nigeria.

Speaking on the recent African Cup of Nations qualifying series double header against Sierra Leone, the minister, who apologised to Nigerians for the Super Eagles’ disappointing outings against the Leone Stars, said the results of the matches have once again highlighted the urgency in restructuring the national team, adding that the games showed that the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr cannot meet Nigerians’ aspirations. He said, “Football sometimes throw up unpredictable outcomes. We believe in the skills and talents of Super Eagles players. The team’s set up to correct the obvious lapses.

“We believe that when we hire a technical adviser; when we put our fate in the hands of some people, we expect some returns.”