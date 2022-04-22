Instead, the sports minister is more comfortable with a home grown coach taking charge of the Super Eagles and by so doing will help groom players from the domestic league.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The sports minister’s body language does not favour the employment of a foreign coach. In fact, the minister is more disposed to a home grown coach. His thinking is that the Portueges Peseiro is not as qualified as the sacked Gernot Rohr if a foreign coach must get the job.”

It was also gathered that though, the NFF had also appointed Coaches Salisu and Finidi George for the Super Eagles, the minister feels that Salisu should take a rest from the team while Finidi on the other hand is still new to the local league.