By Joe Apu
The Nigeria Football Federation is still miles away from appointing a new Super Eagles Coach following the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as confidential reports have it that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of Sunday Dare is averse to the appointment of a foreign Coach.
Informed sources told Daily Sunsports that the minister haven insisted on the NFF interviewing all the short listed coaches is not keen on going the way of another foreign coach after Gernot Rohr.
Instead, the sports minister is more comfortable with a home grown coach taking charge of the Super Eagles and by so doing will help groom players from the domestic league.
“The sports minister’s body language does not favour the employment of a foreign coach. In fact, the minister is more disposed to a home grown coach. His thinking is that the Portueges Peseiro is not as qualified as the sacked Gernot Rohr if a foreign coach must get the job.”
It was also gathered that though, the NFF had also appointed Coaches Salisu and Finidi George for the Super Eagles, the minister feels that Salisu should take a rest from the team while Finidi on the other hand is still new to the local league.
Leave a Reply