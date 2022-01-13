The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended the Super Eagles for their winning start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The Eagles beat seven-time champions, Egypt, in Garoua on Tuesday to underline their potential as one of the teams to watch out for in the competition.

The victory has also pushed Nigeria to the top of Group D that also has Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

The Sports Minister urged the team not to rest on their oars but to maintain the urgency and momentum shown in the game against Egypt.

He praised the team for showing resilience and determination as well as demonstrating the typical conquering spirit and tenacity of the average Nigerian.

He also tasked the players and their coaches to remain focused and take this tournament one game at a time.

“You can see how different the team looked and played today. There is a new spirit and a new attitude in the players and it showed with their total dominance of proceedings on Tuesday.

“They brought the professionals that they are to the fore with a masterful display. They stepped up their game without any distractions. We saw the kind of football the Super Eagles are known for. I must thank the players, the coaching crew and the NFF for returning the Nigerian DNA to our football.

“Now we have to stay focused and take it one game at a time. We have just won a game, although a very important and morale boosting win but this is just the beginning. We must not get carried away. There are more battles ahead. I believe we will not be complacent. I think we can get better and better with every game. So, this game against Egypt is done and dusted, we must face our next game with the same level of zeal and determination,” Dare added.