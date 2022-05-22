By Joe Apu

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare will host members of the victorious Flying Eagles squad to the WAFU U20 Tournament and the all conquering Scrabble Team to the West African championships in Abuja on Monday.

The Flying Eagles beat Benin Republic 3-1 in Friday’s final of the WAFU U20 tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic while the Nigeria Scrabble team swept the stakes at the West African championships in Accra, Ghana.

The Minister spoke to both teams immediately after their resounding successes in Niamey and Accra, commending them for doing the nation proud.

In Accra, Nigeria’s Eta Karo emerged as the Championships’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) as the Nigerian team won the top nine places, emerging as the best country in the competition.

The Minister had visited the Scrabble team on the eve of their departure to Ghana and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the nation, a charge that has now been followed through.

