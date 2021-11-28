Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has pledged the support of his Ministry to the Nigerian University Games Association(NUGA) ahead of the 26th edition of the games holding at the University of Lagos next year.

The Minister expects that talents produced at the event will be integrated into the national sports federations so they can be further developed into elite athletes who will represent the country in International competitions.

Speaking in Lagos at the elaborate lighting of the games torch event, the minister said the return of the games to the University of Lagos is an opportunity to rewrite its history. “I was barely five days in office as the Sports Minister when I met the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and I challenged him to host the NUGA Games so we could use it to turn around the games and to launch an aggressive youth and sports development plan for our universities and the country as a whole. He has delivered on his part and I must tell you that the Ministry will do its part too. “As a Ministry, we will ensure that our sports federations also get involved in the games to identify talents that will be fed into the system so they can be the next generation of talents in our national teams.” The Sports Minister therefore challenged the NUGA Games 2022 Local Organising Committee to organise a game that will signal a ‘new beginning’ in the 57 year history of the Association.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .