Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare defied the heavy downpour in Lagos on Wednesday to pay a visit to Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote at his office.

Dare’s courtesy call was to show gratitude to the billionaire businessman for his massive investments in the Nigerian youth as well as in the development of sports infrastructure in the country.

After the warm and friendly reception, the Minister formally briefed and invited Alhaji Aliko Dangote to the forthcoming National Youth Conference scheduled to hold in Abuja next month.

Described as a great investor in the youth in Africa, the Dangote business conglomerate currently employs close to 60,000 youths with a further 70,000 to be added when the Dangote refinery begins full operations.

Dangote expressed his delight at the opportunity to be part of the programme that will positively engage the youth and pledged to support the conference.

Apart from his investments in the youth, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is also heavily involved in the development of sports infrastructure.

His funding of the renovation work at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja is top of the list. About one million dollars are being committed to the project that has already brought life back to the national edifice.

Only last week, the President of the world soccer governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, while on a tour of the stadium in Abuja, applauded the state of the arena and commended the Federal Government for partnering with the private sector to put such a facility in place for football development in the country.

