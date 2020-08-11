DAD Foundation, an initiative of the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare in honour of his late father has offered an educational scholarship to the children of Risikat Azeez, the blue-eyed mother.

Risikat, 30, mother of two was dumped by her husband, Abdulwasiu Oloye, a vulcanizer for having children born with blue eyes, which he didn’t seem medically satisfied with.

Notedly, in a recent interview, Risikat admitted her stigma’s and challenges she has had to live with while growing up and revealed that her parents were helpless when they discovered that the colour of her eyes was blue, but they didn’t do anything about it since it did not affect her vision.

The Minister tweeted: “DAD Foundation, a foundation I set up in honour of my late father, Daniel Ayoola Dare over three years ago has offered education scholarship and family support to the children of the blue-eyed mother, Risikat Azeez.”