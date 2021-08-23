The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given further clarifications to the announcement of cash rewards to medal winning Team Nigeria athletes at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

This clarification has become necessary following enquiries about the NCAA status of some of the beneficiaries.

According to the Ministry, “We know about the NCAA regulations and we won’t want any of these young and promising talents, who are our hopes for the future, to breach the rules as it affects the rewards we announced. As such, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would hold the cash rewards in trust for those affected by the NCAA regulations while the others not affected by it would be handed their rewards.”

The ministry will remain properly guided on this matter.