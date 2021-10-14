By Emma Jemegah

Sequel to the allegations that allowances and other donations to Nigerian basketball players have been denied them, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has come out to clarify the allegations.

In a statement signed by Ismaila Abubakar, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, he said the monies and donations were intact in the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s account domiciled with the CBN.

According to Abubakar, the $230,000 donated to the basketball teams by the banks under the Adopt-a-Team programme is intact in the NBBF official domiciliary account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He clarified that only the 12 female team members of D’Tigress have supplied their foreign account numbers while the ministry is waiting for the account numbers of the male team to be supplied so that the processing of payments can be one off as requested by the CBN.

“The ministry has requested the CBN to commence the processing of the payment to the female basketball players immediately. The male will be paid as soon as their account details are supplied, “ the permanent secretary said.

Abubakar added that all outstanding -Olympics and Paralympics Games allowances and bonuses are being processed and only slowed down by funds availability.

“The Ministry of Finance has been fully furnished with details of the outstanding allowances and payments due to the NBBF and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and efforts are being made to secure the release.”

