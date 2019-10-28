Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There will be enough merriment in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development next year, as the ministry has earmarked N9.04 million in the 2020 annual budget to take care of refreshment/meals and settlement of honorarium and sitting allowances for the eggheads and other stakeholders.

In the ministry’s Annual Appropriation Bill before both chambers of the National Assembly, the ministry revealed that it had also set aside N140.6 million to embark on local and foreign trips within the year under consideration.

According to the documents sourced from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the allocation for the ministry, excluding the four agencies under its control, stood at N7.009 billion.

The document equally revealed that while the total personnel cost stood at N1,885 billion, total overhead N2,096 billion, the total recurrent N3,981 billion and total capital N3.028 billion, amounting to the N7.009 billion total allocation for the ministry.

One of the key agencies under the ministry, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), according to the document, would be expending N1.124 billion in a breakdown of N119.772 million as total personnel cost, N905.695 million as total overhead, N1.025 billion as total recurrent and N98.651 million as total capital allocations.

For another agency, the Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS), the ministry allocated N498.212 million in a breakdown of N341.293 million as total personnel, N76.129 million as total overhead, N417.422 million as total recurrent and N80.790 million as total capital.

While giving further breakdown of the allocations to the four agencies under the ministry, the document specified that N103.304 billion was earmarked as total personnel, N19.363 billion as total overhead, N122.668 billion as total recurrent and N3.884 billion as total capital, amounting to N126.552 billion total allocation.

The document went further to specify that the ministry allocated N234.366 million for travels and transports generally, explaining that local travel and transport for training and other movements within the country will gulp N167, 507 million.

It also disclosed further that the amount it will expend in 2020 fiscal year on foreign trips and transport for trainings and other purposes would amount to N66.858 million.

The ministry also stated in the document that while refreshment and meals will gulp N6.028 million, it would dole out N3.015 million to settle the honorarium and sitting allowance for the eggheads and other stakeholders in the ministry.