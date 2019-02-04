The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Edo State Government today on the 20th National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state.

The event was slated for the Media Centre of the Abuja National Stadium at 12pm prompt.

Following the award of the hosting rights to Edo State in December 2018, it was required of the state and the ministry to sign an agreement which will spell out the duties and obligations of both parties and advise on the composition of the Main and Local Organizing Committees.

The Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung will lead the ministry, while Edo State would be represented by its Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

In another development, a meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and officials of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will hold at Treasures Suites and Conferences, Shehu Shagari way Abuja also today at 10am.