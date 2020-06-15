Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has supported coach Kadiri Ikhana with a sum of money.

It could be recalled that Ikhana came to Abuja some months ago for medical treatment, which included surgery and had cried out for help.

Speaking on the gesture, the Minister Sunday Dare said, “Coach Kadiri Ikhana is an ex-international of note, he served the country, he was part of the historic team in 1980 and a one time Super Falcons’ coach. He brought smiles to the faces of football loving Nigerians on the when he became the first Nigerian coach to win the CAF Champions League trophy.

“I heard his plea for assistance and I sent one of my aides to him while he was in the hospital to ascertain the level of assistance required by the coach. What better way to show support than to foot part of his medical bills?