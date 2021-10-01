The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Thursday directed that the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) go ahead to organize their election in accordance with the approved constitution by the international body FIBA.

In a release signed by the Acting Director of Federations and Athletes Development, Dr. S. E. Ebhojiaye, the Ministry further directed the Caretaker Chairman of NBBF Ahmadu Musa Kida to ensure that the election is in accordance with the approved procedures in the constitution.

The release stated in part, “With the benefit of correspondence and communication with the Federation of International Basketball Associations(FIBA) and an all inclusive basketball stakeholders’ meeting at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, as well as a careful review of the laws and regulations governing the relationships between Government, as represented by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development(FMYSD), the National Federations and their international bodies, the Ministry is hereby properly guided and issues the following positions:

“The NBBF has a Constitution recognized by FIBA and this was confirmed again in a recent correspondence with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) from FIBA. The Ministry recognizes this and abides with it.

