By Joe Apu

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Wednesday ordered that elections into national federations be held latest by September 30, 2021but cleared six national federations to conduct their elections.

The national federations cleared to handle their business of elections include the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Shooting Sport Federation and Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.

According to a circular signed by Simeon Ebhojiaye, the Acting Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department and made available to SportingSun stated that the decision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is in keeping with its commitment of holding the National Sports Federations Elections in September 2021.

The circular stated that new boards be elected to mark the beginning of a new era that would prepare Nigeria for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The following 6 National Sports Federations which already have their constitutions ratified by their International Sports bodies and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will conduct their elections based on their respective constitutions while the other Federations (except AFN which had its election in June 2021) will conduct their elections with the guidelines provided by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on September 30, 2021 in Abuja.” Ebhojiaye further stated that the Ministry, together with the Nigeria Olympic Committee will serve as observers in all the elections.

