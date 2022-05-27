The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has called on Nigerian youth to tap into the opportunities created by the Ministry for self improvement and to make a living for themselves.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare who is a strong believer in the fact that the youth must move with the world which is currently moving into knowledge based spaces, harnessing new areas of communication and diverse opportunities, believes the Ministry’s partnership with IBM Digital -Nation Africa to provide digital skills training for the youth will enhance their skills and create opportunities.

The partnership will equip young people with the knowledge and tools to design and develop digital solutions while remaining abreast of the dynamic changes in the new technology driven economy.

Recall that the Ministry late September 2019 conceived of the Digital Youth Nigeria (Dy.ng) Program, which is component of the DEEL initiative. The goal of DY.ng include equipping Nigerian youth with basic and advance technological development skills in the digital world to be deployed across various sectors.

Digital Youth Nigeria is aimed at equipping 500,000 young people with digital skills through available Youth Development Centers and specialized Enterprise Centers in all six geo-political zones of the country.

