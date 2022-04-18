According to him, “We have been able to successfully re-classify sports as a business and this is just a small part of a larger plan. The final draft of the National Sports Industry Policy has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice and we are positive it would change the face of sports in the country. Policies are well-thought, necessitated by a need for direction and wholesome in its approach, so while it may take a lot of time, it would leave a lasting impact,” the Minister added.

The Minister further stated that the Committee on Football Masterplan development which was set up to develop football in the country will submit its report in the first week of May, as part of the plans to re-think Nigerian football.