The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, gave the warning in a memo he personally signed yester- day. He also added that the ministry is statutorily responsible for the formulation, supervision, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policies and programmes on sports administration in the country. “In the discharge of these responsibilities, the ministry, through the 38 national sports federations under its supervision, ensures the compliance with laid down rules and regulations of the code of governance, which the Constitution of the National Sports Federations recognises.

“By appropriation, the min- istry is equally responsible for the financial sponsorship of most activities of the national sports federations, the preparation and participation at international competitions as well as the presentation of Ni- gerian athletes at international competitions. “And, in accordance with provisions of Article 13(1) of the Code of Governance for National Sports Federations, each national sports federation is expected to furnish the ministry with its quarterly and annual performance report of its activities,” the memo said. The permanent secretary, however, said that ministry acknowledges that national sports federations are independent in the administration of their day to day activities.