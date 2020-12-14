The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has congratulated Nigerian- born British Heavyweight World champion, Anthony Joshua on his victory over Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night in London.

According to a statement from the Ministry,” We team up with other Nigerians to salute Anthony Joshua on his victory over Pulev. The courage, tenacity and die-hard spirit you displayed against Puyev is an attestation of your hard work, commitment and discipline, which has kept you at the top.

“Once again, you not only made us proud, but proved to the world that you are the best in the Heavyweight class. We urge you not to relent in sustaining your pole position in world boxing. Keep soaring, we are indeed very proud of you. We encourage you to maintain the tempo so that you can remain at the top.”