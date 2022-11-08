Apparently listening to the cries of traditional sports athletes, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has rescinded its decision to outlaw Para Swimming and traditional sports at the 21st National Sports Festival tagged “Delta 2022”.

Indication to this new development was a memo signed by Okere Emmanuel, Secretary Accreditation Sub-Committee of the festival directing all the states to forward names of their athletes for registration latest by tomorrow.

According to the memo, the following sports that fall under Traditional Sports-Ayo, Kokowa and Damba as well as Para Swimming have been added to the games for the festival.“I am directed to inform all state Desk Officers that the following sports have been included in the 21st National Sports Festival “Delta 2022”. Traditional Sports – Ayo, Kokowa, Damba and Para Swimming.

“In view of the above, you are advised to register your athletes online immediately from this night as the portal will close down on Wednesday November 9, 2022,” the statement reads.