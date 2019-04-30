The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has assured the federation of maximum support.

Nimrod disclosed this during a media parley with newsmen after the end of the successful 2019 Africa Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors in Abuja.

He said the ministry of sports supports the activities of the NVBF and that is why both local and international tournaments are hosted in Nigeria.

He added that the ministry has pledged to assist the federation when hosting the 2019 All Africa Games Qualifiers for women’s indoor volleyball later in the year.

Nimrod said, “Nigeria Volleyball have enjoyed partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports under the leadership of Barrister Solomon Dalung. The ministry always support and this is the reason we are able to host local and international tournaments.

“The country hosted the U21 Men’s Africa Volleyball Nations Cup last year in Abuja with the partnership of the Federal Ministry of Sports and last week, Nigeria hosted the biggest Africa Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors Cup with a morale booster from the ministry too.

“After the end of Africa Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors, the ministry pledged to support us when we want to host the 2019 All Africa Games Qualifiers for women’s indoor volleyball”.