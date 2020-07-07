Aduda, while receiving the masks from the corps members, said he was impressed with the gesture towards complementing the ministry’s efforts at safeguarding the health of Nigerian athletes. He affirmed that the effort would further complement the local content production championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, even as it would make the Corpers self employed.

“This memorable event is important to us because of what the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is doing to support local content by giving room for home grown initiatives.” It would be recalled that the ministry had requested for 20,000 face masks, but 10,000 pieces were delivered. Brigadier General Ibrahim applauded the Ministry for giving opportunity to the Corps members to contribute towards making the society safe.