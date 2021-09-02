The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says its support for the Aisha Buhari Cup is part of an overall plan for sports development in Nigeria and not a personal donation from the sports minister.

This according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to correct the erroneous reports in some parts of the media that the sports minister is giving out his personal money for the competition.

“The impression that the sports minister made a personal donation is totally false, misleading and mischievous,” the statement reads.

“Rather it is the ministry that is supporting the competition through a budgetary head of sports development. This is a key part of our overall plan for sports development in Nigeria. As a ministry, we will always be in the forefront of any project that brings opportunities for the growth and development of sports, support for women football inclusive. This is what the Aisha Buhari Cup represents and much more.”

