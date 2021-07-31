The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is addressing the issues that have arisen concerning Team Nigeria athletes.

The Ministry is abreast of the situation on ground and addressing them. Payment of various allowances commenced since last week and its ongoing. The Ministry is looking into some of the issues raised by the athletes and they are being addressed as quickly as possible.

The Minister on Thursday morning in a meeting spoke directly with the 10 Track & Field athletes, who will not be competing and assured them of their welfare. He apologized to them over the unfortunate development and promised them it will be fully investigated.

On the same day, the Minister personally intervened over the IOC packs for the athletes. Working with the NOC, the Minister and NOC President on Friday morning were able to secure approval. No official of Team Nigeria or NOC took away of the entitlements of any athlete, as its being wrongly reported.

Therefore, issue over the phone was resolved administratively according to the IOC Rule and guidelines. Team Nigerian officials acted in line with IOC standards and as soon as approval was received the right thing was done.

