A meeting to find lasting solution to the leadership of the two factions in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to help settle a 4-year old feud that has tugged at the heart of the unity of the game was convened at the instance of the Minister of Youth and Sports on Monday.

The emergency meeting, which held virtually, had the top guns in the ministry in attendance. They include the permanent secretary, Nebolisa Anako, the Director of Federations, Simon Ebojaiye, Dr. Nelson, Maria Whopil and Olumide Bamidele, the Director of Legal.

Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) president, Engineer Gumel was also present with his secretary General, Banji Oladapo as well as the two factional leaders; Musa Kida and Tijani Umar.

The meeting, which lasted about two hours, was focused and dealt with the key areas of disagreement.

It was decided that a stakeholders’ meeting with the ministry mediating be convened immediately before the end of the month with both sides coming with 10 people.

The meeting also directed the NOC to follow up with FIBBA over the petition it received concerning the approved constitution and way forward.

A plea went out for all sides to work for a resolution in order to avoid a leadership crisis that could limit the development of basketball. The minister, Sunday Dare, was said to have been very pointed in his remarks, cautioning that anyone planning to plunge basketball into crisis would not be tolerated.

