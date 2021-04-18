World renowned Nigerian sports promoter, Dr. Adrian Ogun, has made a case for hosting of world title fight in Nigeria.

Dr. Ogun, who is the chairman of Streamcent, a digital platform which streams sports and entertainment videos and live shows with an African perspective but world wild appeal, said with three world boxing champions of African origin, indeed Nigeria is ripe to host any of the bouts.

The world UFC boxing champions include Francis Ngannou, heavyweight, Isreal Adesanya, who recently lost the championship at the middle weight category and Kamaru Usma who currently holds the belt in the welterweight category.

Dr. Ogun had in 2001 promoted a fight, entitled ‘Thunder in Africa’ between former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis and Hasimu Rahman in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The promoter said he was encouraged to bring the fight to South Africa then by late Nelson Mandela and a local boxing partner, Rodney Berman.

Dr. Ogun noted that when Anthony Joshua succeses are added to the above, Africa deserves to host one of the title fights with the UFC.

Ogun, who revealed that the CEO of UFC has disclosed in the past that ‘I want to do a fight in Africa’, added that it will be a deserved honour to UFC title holders of African descent if the continent played host to a title fight.