By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The National Chairman of Bungalow All-Stars, Chinedu Ikegboo has said that more sporting activities will help foster the unity of Nigeria in terms of insecurity and turmoil, pleading with the federal government to tune down on the drumbeats of separation.

Ikegboo stated this while addressing members of the club recently during the club’s celebration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day which was held in Lagos, adding that war would be a lose-lose situation. He noted that football and other sports should be promoted rather that war. He advised the federal government to look for a way to accommodate the request of separatists’ agitators and the separatists should show a desire to work with the government.

He added that the last civil war is still having defects in the economy of the country.

“I pray people to have understanding, I preach always to those chanting the chorus of war, to those, that those are singing war songs so that they will learn because war is a lose-lose for us all ndigbo.”

“The last war, Ojukwu ran out with his family and this time, Kanu is outside waiting for us all to die, people should learn from the last war, in the last war no aircraft in the new war, Nigeria has aircraft and more great weapons but we have nothing but unknown gunmen.

“We should also consider our investments outside the South East, I would rather we go peacefully than going to do more damage on our land again. On top of it all, many lives will be lost for unjust reasons including the hardship after the war and infighting on how to govern us,” he stated.