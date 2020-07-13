Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has hailed Sports Minister, Sunday Dare over the plans the sports ministry is putting in place ahead of the return of sporting activities in the country.

Egbe, whose outfit has been receiving accolades for the excellent jobs it is doing across the country and other parts of Africa noted that Dare had been meticulously planning on how the country can safely return to sports.

“I m impressed with the road map Sunday Dare has drawn up. The ministry has released a Covid-19 protocol on sports. It is good the minister wants sports to return in a safe and scientific way. I m happy he is putting the health of the athletes first in the whole plan.”

Egbe stressed that Dare equally deserves thumbs up for making tireless efforts to ensure that the nation’s sporting facilities get better post Covid-19.

“We all know that one area we need to work on for our sports to get better is that of infrastructure. With the plans being put in place by Dare, things would soon be looking up for Nigerian sports. The national stadia in Abuja and Lagos would soon get a new lease of life going by what Dare is doing and he needs the support of every stakeholder to realise his vision,” Egbe said.